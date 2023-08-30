First Alert Forecast: showers possible over the holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TONIGHT: Breezy winds and low humidity will persist this evening as we continue to feel indirect impacts of Hurricane Idalia. Temperatures are expected to cool down to the 60s across all central Mississippi overnight under a mostly clear sky.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be another beautiful day under the sunshine and as winds continue to flow out of the north. Afternoon high temperatures will top back out in the low 90s tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will fall back to the 60s in most locations by Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As we approach the holiday weekend, moisture levels will start to pick up, which will lead to a better chance to see rain. Some scattered showers or possible thunderstorms could be around at times throughout your Labor Day Weekend with highs staying close to average in the lower 90s. High pressure will try to build back in by the middle of next week, which could result in drier and slightly warmer conditions.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.