Changes coming to Hinds County Board of Supervisors, at least three districts to have new leaders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents WLBT spoke with say they are excited and hopeful that a change will come as the board could see three new faces.

They say they hope that serving the people is their top priority.

“Wanda Evers! I do know she is going to be a good candidate for the race that she won last night,” Jonnie Cheeks-Peacock said.

Some Hinds County Citizens say they are pleased with the latest results in the Hinds County Supervisors race.

In Tuesday’s primary runoff election, Wanda Evers beat incumbent Vern Gavin of District 4 by gaining 57 percent of the votes. Democratic candidate Anthony Smith defeated incumbent David Archie of District 2 in the Primary Election.

Deborah Dixon defeated incumbent Supervisor Credell Calhoun of District 3 by being the top vote-getter in that race.

Those 3 on your side spoke with in District 4 say they have waited for this change and hope that county business will progress under Wanda Evers’ leadership.

She came from a good background of Charles Evers and Medgar and all of them. It’s going to be alright because she is going to make it alright!

Some of you in District Two say it was time for a new leader.

”Mr. David Archie, as for him, I think he should have been gone,” Bruce Boles said. “This is one of the best moves that they could have made because if they can’t get along with one another, how can they help us out here in society”.”

District 5 incumbent Bobby McGowan secured his seat in the runoffs Tuesday night. He will face two independent challengers in the general election.

Smith and Evers will both be back on the ballot for the general election on November 7.

