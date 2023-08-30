Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Canton Mart Road merchants say homeless encampment negatively impacts business

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Businesses along Canton Mart Road say they are pleading with the city and state to address homelessness, specifically in the area under the I-55 underpass.

“The surroundings are deteriorating, and we think that there’s something that should be done, said Bobby Evans.

Evans is the co-owner of Odom’s Eye Care in Canton Mart Square. The businesses there say the homeless at the nearby underpass are bringing blight to the area and making some customers feel unsafe. It’s an issue the tenants say they have shared with the city and state to no avail.

“Anything that just looks atrocious they’ll put it there and that’s what our patients see,” said Evans. “That’s what I see every morning when I come to my office”.

Joanie Thompson owns Joanie’s Hair Salon and said the problems of debris, furniture, and panhandling have escalated.

“The other day when I turned the corner the lady was changing clothes and she was naked,” said. “We’ve got people coming in and out, and this is a really, really great location”.

While merchants blame the encampment for fleeing frightened customers, one homeless woman said it is the safest place for her to be.

A woman, who said her name was Carla Moore, was lying on a cloth on the ground at the underpass. She said she’s been living on the streets for a year. Moore was asked about the complaint that she got undressed in public.

“Yeah. Well, I watch the car wash too,” said Moore.

She was asked why she doesn’t go to a shelter.

“Well, there’s another guy out here too, and I don’t want to leave him by himself, and I figure well there’s two of us,” Moore added.

There are 25 businesses in the shopping center. Owners said they sympathize with the homeless, but they believe foot traffic into their businesses could suffer if something isn’t done soon.

“I want this to be a vibrant, thriving community of merchants, but the city has to do something rather than turn a blind eye,” said Crazy Cat Eat Up restaurant owner Jon F. Lansdale.

According to merchants, fences erected at the underpass have not helped the situation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Hung jury in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial
Hung jury in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial
A Jackson, Miss., precinct worker cuts individual "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers from the...
The results of Tuesday’s election runoff
The female victim was listed in critical condition.
Man killed, woman in critical condition after shooting in west Jackson
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Flying beach umbrella impales woman’s leg

Latest News

2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
2 Jackson animal control officers arrested
Canton Mart Road merchants say homeless encampment negatively impacts business
Canton Mart Road merchants say homeless encampment negatively impacts business
Officer involved shooting
Man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
Mississippi man killed on ATV during police chase, family says
Mississippi man killed while running from police on four-wheeler, family says