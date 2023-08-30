Canton Mart Road merchants say homeless encampment negatively impacts business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Businesses along Canton Mart Road say they are pleading with the city and state to address homelessness, specifically in the area under the I-55 underpass.

“The surroundings are deteriorating, and we think that there’s something that should be done, said Bobby Evans.

Evans is the co-owner of Odom’s Eye Care in Canton Mart Square. The businesses there say the homeless at the nearby underpass are bringing blight to the area and making some customers feel unsafe. It’s an issue the tenants say they have shared with the city and state to no avail.

“Anything that just looks atrocious they’ll put it there and that’s what our patients see,” said Evans. “That’s what I see every morning when I come to my office”.

Joanie Thompson owns Joanie’s Hair Salon and said the problems of debris, furniture, and panhandling have escalated.

“The other day when I turned the corner the lady was changing clothes and she was naked,” said. “We’ve got people coming in and out, and this is a really, really great location”.

While merchants blame the encampment for fleeing frightened customers, one homeless woman said it is the safest place for her to be.

A woman, who said her name was Carla Moore, was lying on a cloth on the ground at the underpass. She said she’s been living on the streets for a year. Moore was asked about the complaint that she got undressed in public.

“Yeah. Well, I watch the car wash too,” said Moore.

She was asked why she doesn’t go to a shelter.

“Well, there’s another guy out here too, and I don’t want to leave him by himself, and I figure well there’s two of us,” Moore added.

There are 25 businesses in the shopping center. Owners said they sympathize with the homeless, but they believe foot traffic into their businesses could suffer if something isn’t done soon.

“I want this to be a vibrant, thriving community of merchants, but the city has to do something rather than turn a blind eye,” said Crazy Cat Eat Up restaurant owner Jon F. Lansdale.

According to merchants, fences erected at the underpass have not helped the situation.

