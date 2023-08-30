Belhaven Blazers gear up to open season against rivals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Belhaven Blazers are getting ready for an exciting football season at Belhaven University.

Coach Blaine McCorkle says, “If you haven’t been to a game here, you’re missing out.”

In just a few days, the Blazers will play their first game of the season. Coach McCorkle is thrilled, saying, “Game week is finally here, and our guys are ready to go after three practices.”

And guess what? The first game is against their rivals, the team from Milsaps, just across the street. Brooks Brymer, a graduate senior and tight end, says they’re pumped for the rivalry. “You always look forward to this time every year. We’re at each other’s throats with it every year. It’s physical, but it’s a battle. It’s a 4-quarter fist fight,” he exclaims.

But the Blazers aren’t just playing for fun. They want to win like they did last year. TJ Hersey, a graduate senior and corner, believes the atmosphere will be electric, and they’re focused on their performance.

“They’re right up the road, but at the end of the day, it’s about us and what we do,” he said.

Coach McCorkle is excited about this team. He says, “We’ve got a mix of young and old players. It’s going to be a good blend of youthful excitement and some old wise veterans.”

The team’s unity is also a key to their success. “This is one of the closest teams we’ve had since we’ve been here as a whole unit,” TJ Hersey said. “Everybody’s together. So, that’s going to give us a good push down the road.”

Brooks Brymer adds, “You know we’re brothers. At the end of the day, we treat each other like brothers, we protect each other like brothers, and we couldn’t do it without each other.”

