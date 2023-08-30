264 of estimated 7,000 bodies exhumed so far as part of UMMC’s Asylum Hill Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s described as one of the largest American cemetery excavations in history, and it’s happening here in the capital city.

I’m talking about the Asylum Hill Project.

The state-funded project has been underway on University of Mississippi Medical Center property for about 10 months now, and it consists of relocating the remains of thousands of people that will either be claimed by family members or stored in a permanent memorial.

The project’s lead bioarcheologist, Jennifer Mack, estimates as many as 7,000 bodies are buried across nearly 12 acres of property.

“They came from all walks of life from some of the wealthiest families to the poorest and most destitute individuals,” Mack said. “Really, everyone in Mississippi is represented in this burial population.”

The bodies are patients of the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane which stood from 1855 until 1935 at the location where UMMC now stands.

“The urban legend about the cemetery is that the people weren’t cared for, and they’re probably disposed of in mass graves. But that’s not the case at all. Everyone was given a proper burial in a coffin,” Mack said.

Mack and a team of seven other archaeologists have worked to carefully remove and relocate the remains for nearly a year so that the land will be available for the future development and expansion of UMMC.

So far, the team has exhumed more than 260 bodies from the cemetery, and their work is expected to continue for at least the next seven years.

“It’s a daunting task ahead of us, but it’s one that we’re really excited about,” Mack said.

It’s also one that comes with challenges.

“The gravediggers were not very consistent. People are buried at all different depths,” she said. “And of course, the soil conditions. We have very bad preservation in some places and good preservation in other places.”

As far as the inconsistent preservation is concerned, more challenges are expected when it comes time to identify the remains.

“Because of the local soil conditions, preservation of the bones is generally not very good. We’re in talks with a DNA lab in California about methods to use, but there’s also a lot of other evidence that can be used for identifications. Some of the things that we can use for identifications include just building an osteo biography of an individual. That’s age, sex, any signs of disease, any medical conditions, and dental records. All of that can be compared with information that we have to try to narrow down the possibilities of who an individual is,” Mack explained.

So far, Mack says no individuals have been identified, but the skeletal analysis aspect of the project hasn’t really happened yet.

There’s also another layer of the project that isn’t happening in plain sight.

Mack says a group of professionals and scientists from a variety of fields are using Asylum Hill as an opportunity to research the history of mental illness, mental illness treatments, and conditions that persist today.

