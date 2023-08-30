2023 Braves first-round pick, former Southern Miss pitcher, promoted to M-Braves

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A series of roster moves altered the Mississippi Braves’ roster Tuesday. Included in the moves, 2023 first-round pick Hurston Waldrep was promoted to the M-Braves from High-A Rome.

Waldrep was taken 24th overall in the July draft from the University of Florida, where he pitched for one season. Prior to his time as a Gator, Waldrep spent two seasons in Hattiesburg, pitching for Southern Miss.

In one start with Single-A Augusta, Waldrep threw three inning, allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out eight and walking one. Waldrep pitched three games at High-A Rome, and had a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings pitched, striking out 17.

Waldrep is the second-ranked prospect in the Atlanta organization, according to MLB.com.

