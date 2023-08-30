2 Jackson animal control officers arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two City of Jackson animal control officers have been arrested.

Marquette Allen II and Roderick Hibbler have been charged with embezzlement and conspiracy.

The charges stem from alerts of exceptions on exceeding fuel purchases within the Animal Control Unit, a press release stated.

An internal investigation revealed significant evidence in the theft of fuel through the City of Jackson’s Fuelman program throughout this year, the release continued.

The total amount of fuel and monetary value has yet to be compiled.

