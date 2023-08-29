POLLS OPEN: What you can expect in today’s runoff primaries

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Primary election races that had no clear winner earlier this month will be decided in a runoff election on Tuesday, August 29.

It’s a runoff for either a county or legislative office in 66 of the state’s 82 counties.

Before you go to cast your ballot, here are a few things you should remember :

Voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You must bring a valid ID with you to vote.

If you voted in the primary election earlier this month, you must vote in the same party for runoffs.

If you did not vote in the primary, you can still choose the party you would like to vote for on Tuesday, August 29.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by election today to be counted.

If you didn’t vote in the primary election and you’re not exactly sure where your voting precinct is, click here.

In the metro area, there are two runoffs for Hinds County Supervisor.

District - 4 incumbent Vern Gavin faces Wanda Evers

District - 5, the runoff is between incumbent Bobby McGowan and Malcolm Johnson

In Rankin County, the lone runoff is for District 1 supervisor between Sid Scarbrough and Michael Windham.

We’re also watching two statewide Democratic runoffs for House seats 72 and 69.

Justis Gibbs and Rukia Lumumba are facing off for the House District 72 seat vacated by Gibbs’ mother, Debra Gibbs.

For the House District 69 seat vacated by Alyce Clark, there is a runoff between Tamarra Butler-Washington and Patty Patterson.

