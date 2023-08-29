‘We will attack violent crime’: Joseph Wade confirmed as Jackson Police Chief

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 28 years on the force and three months serving in an interim capacity, Joseph Wade has been confirmed as Jackson’s next police chief.

On Tuesday, the city council voted unanimously to confirm the mayor’s pick to head up the Jackson Police Department.

The confirmation felt more like a rally than a forma event, with Wade’s presentation being interrupted several times with applause from the officers gathered in council chambers.

“Today is about me, but it’s not about me. It’s about these citizens who deserve to be safe. It’s about the police officers who put their lives on the line every single day,” he said. “That’s what it was about.”

Wade gave honor to God and recognized his family, friends, and officers for support.

“I will be the chief for North Jackson, downtown Jackson, West Jackson, and South Jackson,” he said. “I will represent the city of Jackson well and with honor.”

Several council members intimated early on they were going to support Wade, with Council Vice President Angelique Lee saying she had received several calls from officers urging her to.

“They just let me know how much they believe in you, how much they love serving under you, and what you mean to them,” she said. “And I’m just so honored to be here in this position to be able to vote for you today.”

Wade was tapped to serve as interim chief earlier this year after Chief James Davis retired. Since then, nearly 20 officers have joined or rejoined the force.

“It just shows your leadership the fact that folks are coming back now to the city,” Ward Five Councilman Vernon Hartley said. “Anyone who wears a uniform who has to be put in harm’s way, they have to have an excellent leader to inspire them, and I believe that’s going to be one of your biggest things.”

Wade inherits a police department that has seen its force dwindle in recent years, due, in part, to a lack of pay and what some say has been a lack of leadership.

JPD Total Officers by Year 2023 240 2022 N/A 2021 279 2020 298 2019 352 2018 415 2017 352

Citing rising crime in the capital city, the Mississippi Legislature expanded the Capitol Police, to allow it to address crime in the Capitol Complex Improvement District. Additional legislation was passed in 2023 to expand Capitol Police’s jurisdiction to the entire city.

The legislation, which is slated to take effect in 2024, is currently being challenged in federal court.

“We’ve got to get to work. We will attack violent crime in the city. We will retain our police officers. We will support them. I will fight for raises and the resources for our police officers to have,” he said.

On the recruitment side, Wade said he wants to bring on “highly motivated, intelligent people” to serve.

“We have a huge job... Police officers make life and death decisions every single day,” he said. “This job is not about power, not about ego. It is about a selfless service to the community.”

Wade said JPD has beefed up recruiting efforts at local colleges, including Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, and Hinds Community College.

“We’ve had a serious brain drain for the past several years,” he said. “When I met with the rank-and-file police officers, one thing they talked about was they didn’t have support.”

“I want to promise them they have my support,” he said. “I will praise them, honor them, and commend them for the work that they do.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.