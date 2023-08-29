Things To Know Tuesday, August 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. POLLS OPEN: What you can expect in today’s runoff primaries

Primary election races that had no clear winner earlier this month will be decided in a runoff election on Tuesday, August 29. It’s a runoff for either a county or legislative office in 66 of the state’s 82 counties. Before you go to cast your ballot, here are a few things you should remember :

Voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You must bring a valid ID with you to vote.

If you voted in the primary election earlier this month, you must vote in the same party for runoffs.

If you did not vote in the primary, you can still choose the party you would like to vote for on Tuesday, August 29.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by election today to be counted.

If you didn’t vote in the primary election and you’re not exactly sure where your voting precinct is, click here.

2. Jury deliberation in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial to resume Tuesday

William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ (WLBT)

Jury deliberations in the murder trial of William “Polo” Edwards are expected to continue Tuesday in spite of objections from Defense Attorney Tom Fortner. Fortner said the volume of media coverage broadcast on TV and shared on social media will taint the jury. Circuit Judge Faye Peterson responded with assurances she would instruct the jury, as she has done before, to refrain from viewing or reading news accounts and from discussing the trial with anyone. The jury had been in deliberations for five hours after the defense rested its case. Edwards chose not to testify. He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Robert Davis.

3. Simple assault charge against Pearl daycare worker is dismissed

An assault charge against a Pearl daycare worker is now being dismissed. In May, we told you about Reneatha Gibbs being arrested and charged with hitting a three-year-old. The alleged incident happened while Gibbs was working at A Fresh Start and Time to Learn Childcare Center. Gibbs’ charge is being dismissed without prejudice, meaning she could face this charge again if new evidence comes to light. However, as of right now, there’s a lack of court-admissible evidence to take this case to trial.

