Suspect arrested after man found dead at Holmes County apartment complex

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County officials arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

A press release says deputies took Michael Fisher, 34, into custody Tuesday morning.

On August 24, Keon Edwards was found dead inside his apartment at the Lexington Apartments off of Old Tchula Road.

Sheriff Willie March says Fisher is facing murder charges and is being held without bond at the Holmes-Humphreys Regional Correctional Facility.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.