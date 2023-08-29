Promote Your Business
Suspect arrested after man found dead at Holmes County apartment complex

Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County officials arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

A press release says deputies took Michael Fisher, 34, into custody Tuesday morning.

On August 24, Keon Edwards was found dead inside his apartment at the Lexington Apartments off of Old Tchula Road.

Sheriff Willie March says Fisher is facing murder charges and is being held without bond at the Holmes-Humphreys Regional Correctional Facility.

