Plans to open downtown Jackson holding facility on hold after almost 2 years of talks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re coming up on two years since local law enforcement officials announced plans to open a misdemeanor holding facility in downtown Jackson.

Since then, there has been much talk but nothing to show for it.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade said Monday that it’s his understanding the project is on hold, but it’s hard to tell if it was ever really moving.

Currently, if you’re arrested for reckless driving, being in possession of a controlled substance, or any other misdemeanor offense in Jackson, you’ll likely be a free person within hours of your arrest.

“We have a certain element here in the city of Jackson who feel they’re operating in an environment of no consequence,” Wade said.

Wade also says it’s discouraging to officers.

“It creates a morale issue when officers make an arrest, and the person is back out in 30 minutes to an hour,” he said. “But also, like I said, you want there to be some consequence for committing criminal acts in the city of Jackson. If you don’t meet the criteria to go to Raymond, then we can only book them in, process them, take their picture, and then we have to let them go.”

In November 2021, law enforcement officials announced plans to address that by turning the unused downtown jail above the sheriff’s office into a 72-hour holding facility.

Almost 22 months later, local leaders are still talking about it.

“There was discussion on the state level about supporting some funding for that, and we have to see where those discussions are now,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said when asked about the facility during Monday’s press conference. “I think one of the sticking points was who was in control of the jail?”

Lumumba says being in control of the facility isn’t necessarily the city’s goal.

“In terms of the city and our financial positioning, it may be more advantageous for us to just pay for the ones we detain as opposed to maintaining that overhead and maintaining that liability,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Chief Wade says it’s something he’d love for his department to have, but he understands why it doesn’t.

“It’s going to take money. It’s going to take a collaborative effort with the city, the county, and possibly the state to get it where it needs to be,” he said.

Chief Wade also says he’s toured the facility multiple times, and it’s simply not ready to house people - even saying doing so would be inhumane.

