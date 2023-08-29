Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man wanted for aggravated assault in Claiborne County

Man wanted for aggravated assault in Claiborne County
Man wanted for aggravated assault in Claiborne County(Claiborne Co. Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for aggravated assault in Claiborne County.

His name is Daniel Porter, Jr.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-437-5161.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
Mississippi student dies in crash, two other students hurt
Jury deliberation in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial to resume Tuesday
Khalid Woods back as public works director
‘Yes, he is back’: Weeks after suddenly resigning, Jackson’s public works director back on the job
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
‘Never going back′: Gov. Reeves says no more mask mandates amid slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

FROM THE VAULT: Hurricane Katrina devastates the Mississippi Gulf Coast
WLBT at 4p
The female victim was listed in critical condition.
Man killed, woman in critical condition after shooting in west Jackson
WLBT 3 On Your Side
Studio 3 Birthday Club