Man wanted for aggravated assault in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for aggravated assault in Claiborne County.

His name is Daniel Porter, Jr.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-437-5161.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.