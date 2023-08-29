Promote Your Business
Man killed, woman in critical condition after shooting in west Jackson

The female victim was listed in critical condition.
The female victim was listed in critical condition.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man Tuesday in a west Jackson neighborhood.

Investigators said it happened on Gault Street sometime before Noon.

Willie Morris, 38, was shot once and died on the scene. A 23-year-old woman was also shot once but transported to the hospital and rushed into surgery. The female victim was listed in critical condition.

Investigators are still gathering evidence but tell WLBT the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between the female victim and a male suspect who left the scene after the shooting.

No other details were released.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

