A Lovely Next Few Days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fantastic outlook for us on this Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s heading out the door and expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s! A chance for a few showers and storms also exists throughout the day, with a greater probability in the afternoon and evening hours.

Tomorrow through Thursday will bring similar temperatures but leave us mostly dry. Overnight lows will be decreasing though, and we should all see 60s getting out the door Thursday morning (heart eyes)! Something else of note for your Wednesday - the second full moon of August will be visible thanks to mostly clear conditions. This is a “blue supermoon”, and will appear extremely large and bright, so make sure to take a look if you’re up!

Friday will bring us back into a warming trend, and this will kickstart another heat wave. That means an above-average holiday weekend! The only saving grace is that the chance for showers and storms in the evening will return to offer occasional relief for some.

Tropical Storm Idalia was upgraded to hurricane status yesterday and is still on track to make landfall in the big bend of FL, possibly as a category 3. We will continue watching this closely over the next few days because even though it won’t impact us at home, it will still bring major impacts to many on the Gulf Coast.

