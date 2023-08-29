Promote Your Business
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus

Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.
Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia, Joylyn Bukovac and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Metro Nashville Police responded to a crash involving two buses and at least two other vehicles near the airport on Tuesday morning.

Three students and three adults were taken to hospitals.

A charter school bus transporting students and a WeGo transit bus collided head-on just before 6:30 a.m. on Elm Hill Pike between I-40 and Patio Drive. At least two other vehicles crashed as a result of the buses colliding.

Nashville Fire confirms that one adult was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One adult passenger on the transit bus was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and an adult driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to the with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children from the school bus were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. The other children on the bus were reunited with their families.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

