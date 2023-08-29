Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Good Samaritans looking for owners of lost dog end up ‘potentially saving’ elderly man’s life, sheriff’s office says

Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's...
Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's life in the process.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - While looking for the owners of a lost dog, two good Samaritans in Indiana ended up possibly saving the life of an elderly man who had fallen.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the couple found the dog wandering Saturday afternoon after she broke free from her chain.

While going door to door in hopes of finding the owners, the couple heard an elderly man yelling for help inside one of the homes.

The sheriff’s office said the man needed immediate medical attention after he had fallen at least two days prior and couldn’t get up.

The couple called 911 and the man was taken to the hospital.

One of the first responders told deputies that if the man had not been found soon, he “may not have survived much longer,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The dog was taken to animal control and was later returned to her owners.

“Thank you to these good Samaritans for their kindness in caring about the dog but also potentially saving the elderly male,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Dogs truly are man’s best friend. Although it was not her owner, this pup breaking loose likely saved a life.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
Mississippi student dies in crash, two other students hurt
Jury deliberation in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial to resume Tuesday
Khalid Woods back as public works director
‘Yes, he is back’: Weeks after suddenly resigning, Jackson’s public works director back on the job
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
‘Never going back′: Gov. Reeves says no more mask mandates amid slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

FROM THE VAULT: Hurricane Katrina devastates the Mississippi Gulf Coast
U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announces in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 the...
FBI and European partners seize major malware network in blow to global cybercrime
By day, Mike Diehl is a teaching assistant for the Middletown School District. But once the...
Man returns to gym 10 days after amputation, earns World’s Strongest Disabled Man title
According to officials, a South Carolina teacher, 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson, was killed by...
‘Devastating’: High school teacher dies after power pole falls on her during lunch break
Former NFL player Michael Oher, whose story became the inspiration for the Oscar-nominated...
Michael Oher seeks contract and payment information related to ‘The Blind Side’ in conservatorship battle