First Alert Forecast: seasonable temperatures continue to round out August

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A seasonable afternoon is on tap for central Mississippi as wind flow out of the northeast. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is near average for late August. A nearly stationary boundary could also support an isolated shower chance through this evening but wouldn’t be widespread. Overnight, temperatures will cool down to the upper 60s to lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY: Another nice day is expected for Wednesday with brighter skies in the forecast. Temperatures will gradually climb to the lower 90s by the afternoon hours under a mostly sunny sky. It could be a bit breezy at times with the potential of wind gusts up to 20 MPH. With a clear sky overhead, we’re expecting it to get even cooler tomorrow night with lows in the 60s just about everywhere.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Near normal temperatures look likely for the rest of the work and school week as this stretch of seasonable conditions continues. Rain chances also look pretty slim up until Friday/this weekend where there is a slight chance for showers, mainly to the south. Heading into next week is where we will likely start to see temperatures trend back up above average as high pressure starts to build back in.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Idalia could possibly undergo rapid intensification over the coming hours as it tracks over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. As of the latest forecast track, Idalia is expected to make landfall along the Florida Big Bend by Wednesday morning as a category 3 major hurricane. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge will be some of the main impact to Florida from Idalia.

