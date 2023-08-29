Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy's Giant Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Casino doubles woman’s jackpot winnings while celebrating 106th birthday

Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot not once, but twice when she went to the casinos to celebrate her 106th birthday. (Source: WISN, Potawatomi Casino and Hotel)
By Kristin Pierce, WISN via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WISN) – Sarah Peterson hit the jackpot not once, but twice when she went to the casinos to celebrate her 106th birthday.

She has made the trip to Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee for years to celebrate her birthday.

Last Wednesday, Peterson hit the $1,000 jackpot. Friday, she won again when the casino’s CEO doubled her winnings.

“I’m happy to win this money,” Peterson said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, but I’m going to make a good choice.”

During the birthday celebration, lots of pictures were taken, there was a custom cake and Peterson wore a birthday sash.

Peterson said she’s lived a good life, explaining she didn’t drink or smoke.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
Mississippi student dies in crash, two other students hurt
Jury deliberation in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial to resume Tuesday
Khalid Woods back as public works director
‘Yes, he is back’: Weeks after suddenly resigning, Jackson’s public works director back on the job
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
‘Never going back′: Gov. Reeves says no more mask mandates amid slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

FROM THE VAULT: Hurricane Katrina devastates the Mississippi Gulf Coast
In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and...
Dolly Parton turns down having tea with Kate on trip to London
Police said the pair was outside when three men drove up and robbed them.
Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on a string of robberies
Jackson residents will soon see a credit for not having trash collected in April
FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in...
After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections