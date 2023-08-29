Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Dale’s Taste of Summer
St. Jude Dream Home
The End Zone
Wendy's Giant Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in Plaquemines Parish on Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning just before opening hours.(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - When you live in Louisiana every day, sometimes you can forget how different the state is compared to other parts of the country.

That is until...you see a giant alligator right before you get your shopping done.

A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in Plaquemines Parish on Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning just before opening hours.

Imagine walking into work, coffee in hand, and being greeted at the door by a big ole gator.

That’s what Plaquemines deputies say happened on Tuesday. Just a gator looking for a deal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
Mississippi student dies in crash, two other students hurt
Jury deliberation in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial to resume Tuesday
Khalid Woods back as public works director
‘Yes, he is back’: Weeks after suddenly resigning, Jackson’s public works director back on the job
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair...
‘Never going back′: Gov. Reeves says no more mask mandates amid slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

FROM THE VAULT: Hurricane Katrina devastates the Mississippi Gulf Coast
Jackson residents will soon see a credit for not having trash collected in April
Chief Joseph Wade
‘We will attack violent crime’: Joseph Wade confirmed as Jackson Police Chief
Hung jury in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial
Hung jury in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial
Hung jury in William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial