Weeks after suddenly resigning, Jackson’s public works director back on the job

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - He’s back.

Weeks after suddenly resigning, Khalid Woods is back as Jackson’s director of public works.

Sources within the mayor’s office confirmed he started work again on Monday.

Woods stepped down in late July, 11 days after being introduced to the city council as the next person to head up the department.

City officials never said why Woods stepped down.

Council members who spoke with WLBT were not told why.

WLBT has reached out to Woods and is waiting to hear back.

