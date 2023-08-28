Students and volunteers clean debris from impassable street near a school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Community Day of Service commemorates last year’s water crisis with volunteers cleaning a street overtaken by trash. Dozens of students and volunteers rolled up their sleeves to transform a blocked, blighted roadway near a Jackson school.

Capital City Alternative School students tackled the trash that blocked Percy V. Simpson Drive behind Dawson Elementary School. The road was impassable until city crews, students, teachers, and community volunteers got to work.

“I don’t understand why they do it,” said student volunteer Johnny Rand.

He doesn’t like the idea of illegal dumping grounds in the city.

“I wanted to help out the community,” added Rand. ”I don’t think it’s ok to litter, throw trash outside.”

Twenty-nine high school students and 15 teachers participated in the cleanup. Seventeen-year-old Tatyana McDonald is concerned about the impact on the environment.

“The water pollution and stuff is getting messed up because people litter,” said McDonald. “It’s not ok to litter, and it’s ok to help your community out.”

First-year alternative school history teacher Lawrence Williams is leading by example with a trash grabber and bag in hand.

“It makes me feel bad with dilapidating our property values, polluting the groundwater,” said Williams. “We need to do better. If we don’t take care of our city, who will?”

More than 20 Dawson Elementary students also participated in the cleanup, helping clear the street behind their school.

“They could not pass this street. So that meant there was an extra effort to get our scholars to school,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba after touring the nearly spotless street. “For our scholars to be part of this is more than just a clean-up effort. This is an act of unity,” added Lumumba. “This is an act of reclaiming our city. This is an act of taking what literally has been deemed as trash and making it beautiful again.”

After the cleanup, wood that was discarded in the area was painted to use as barricades along the street in hopes of deterring littering in the future.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.