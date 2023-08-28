Prayer vigil held inside the Oakfield Subdivision five days after deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A neighborhood in Madison County came together Sunday evening to heal and support one another after a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people this past Tuesday night.

Residents of the Oakfield Subdivision in Madison County and those from around the metro joined together for a prayer vigil.

Tuesday night was anything but normal for the residents.

“It kind of just like rocks your world, and it’s really traumatic for everyone,” resident of Oakfield, Olivia Preston said.

It was that night when 34-year-old Tiara Scott was shot and killed, and the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Laddarius Johnson, took his own life.

“We just heard what sounded like fireworks or maybe like someone knocking. And then we like got a text from our friend who was kind of telling us to stay inside,” resident of Oakfield, Amber Colvin explained.

Sunday night, five days after the deadly shooting, Oakfield residents gathered for a prayer vigil to help one another process the horrific event.

“I felt like God was leading us to get to know one another to lift each other up in times of need. A lot of people witnessed it, heard it, and just that... God would comfort us, give us peace in this, and bring us together,” High School Pastor at FIRST Ridgeland Baptist Church, Russ Daniels said.

“I feel like it’s really important, especially if you’re all going through the same thing. You know, just be there for one another and make sure that we’re all kind of healing together,” Colvin said.

Residents say they aren’t used to tragedies like this happening in Madison County and they feel coming together could prevent another from happening in the future.

“I know Madison County was built on a firm foundation on God when it was established. But I think we need it revival to happen in this community, revival to happen in this county, the city, the state,” Daniels explained.

“God is so powerful and it’s so important for communities to come together, especially in times of need,” Preston said.

Over two dozen couples and families gathered for the event.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.