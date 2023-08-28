Promote Your Business
Nearly 20 officers join, rejoin JPD since Wade appionted interim chief

Interim Chief Joseph Wade speaking at a press conference earlier this month.
Interim Chief Joseph Wade speaking at a press conference earlier this month.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the Jackson City Council expected to consider confirming his appointment tomorrow, interim Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade points to at least 19 reasons he should be made permanent.

Since taking over as interim chief back in May, 19 officers have joined or rejoined the Jackson Police Department.

“A lot of these are returning JPD officers, and also some of them are the new recruit class that we started on yesterday,” he said. “So, we’ve been very, very aggressive in recruitment and retention.”

Wade said the key is not only bringing in new officers but retaining the men and women already on staff.

“What I’ve done is met with them and told them how much I support them, commend them, and honor them for the work that they do,” he said. “And not only talk about it, show them. I’ve been on ride-alongs in the precincts with patrol officers. I’ve met with them one-on-one to discuss their issues.”

“Just to be available and accessible. They will call me, a regular rank-and-file patrolman, ‘Hey, I had this issue can you look into this,” he continued. “I’m not going to hide behind the chain of command. We’re going to address their issues.”

The council is expected to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson City Hall.

