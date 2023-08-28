Promote Your Business
Man shot while walking in Jackson; police investigating

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are looking into a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Monday morning.

The incident occurred near Rankin Street near Gallatin Street, around 4:45 a.m.

According to police, the man was walking near Rankin when a dark-colored vehicle drove by him and fired shots.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

