MAIS lifts Hartfield Academy playoff ban

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools reversed its initial ruling that Hartfield Academy engaged in illegal recruiting.

Head coach Craig Bowman says the school’s playoff ban has been lifted, and two of his coaches, Ryan Lindsay and Lee Dawkins, are no longer suspended.

In July, St. Joseph Catholic School filed a complaint with MAIS alleging Hartfield Academy illegally recruited one of its students.

