LIVE: Day 6 of the William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial begins
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day 6 of the William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial has begun.
Edwards must decide today if he will testify.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.