Jackson State quarterback named BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football’s starting quarterback Jason Brown has been named the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week for his near-flawless performance against South Carolina State.

Brown led the Tigers to a dominating 37-7 victory over the Bulldogs to secure JSU’s first-ever MEAC/SWAC Challenge victory.

QB Jason Brown has been named BOXTOROW National Player of the Week! #TheeiLove 🔵🐅



The MEAC/SWAC Challenge MVP completed 26/33 passes for 361 yards and 3 TDs against South Carolina State. He completed 21-straight throws at one point during the game — Garrett Busby (@gsbusby) August 28, 2023

Brown wasn’t named the starter until the day of the game, but still managed to complete 26/33 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

At one point during the game, he completed 21-straight passes without an incompletion.

Brown has also been added to the Black College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Black College Football Player of the Year watch list Monday.

The two-time defending SWAC Champions will face Florida A&M in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic Sunday, Sept. 3 2 p.m. on ESPN.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.