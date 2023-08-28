Promote Your Business
Jackson State quarterback named BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Week

By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football’s starting quarterback Jason Brown has been named the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week for his near-flawless performance against South Carolina State.

Brown led the Tigers to a dominating 37-7 victory over the Bulldogs to secure JSU’s first-ever MEAC/SWAC Challenge victory.

Brown wasn’t named the starter until the day of the game, but still managed to complete 26/33 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

At one point during the game, he completed 21-straight passes without an incompletion.

Brown has also been added to the Black College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Black College Football Player of the Year watch list Monday.

The two-time defending SWAC Champions will face Florida A&M in the Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic Sunday, Sept. 3 2 p.m. on ESPN.

