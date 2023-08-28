First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The chance for rain will likely gradually taper off overnight as temperatures fall to the lower 70s by morning. More seasonable temperatures can also be expected for Tuesday with the front still close by. Afternoon highs look to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a chance for PM isolated downpours and thunderstorms. A much-needed break from the excessive heat is likely for the rest of the week as tolerable heat and humidity prevails. Temperatures most afternoons will reach the lower to middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. There are signs that a ridge of high pressure could start to build back in over the weekend into next week. If so, an increase in moisture and temperatures could emerge. Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane soon as it emerges over the warm Gulf waters. As of the latest track, it could strengthen to a major category 3 hurricane just prior to making landfall over Florida. Storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rains will be a concern for much of the state.

