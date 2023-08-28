Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast: tolerable heat and humidity expected most of this week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: It won’t be nearly as hot this afternoon as our stretch of 100-degree weather has come to an end. High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower to middle 90s in most locations this afternoon, which is a lot closer to average for late August. There will also be the opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for areas SE of metro Jackson where a nearly stationary front is located. Some showers and storms may linger during the overnight period with low temperatures down in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Seasonable temperatures can also be expected for Tuesday with this stationary front still close by. Afternoon highs look to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a chance for PM isolated downpours and thunderstorms.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A much-needed break from the excessive heat is likely for the rest of the week as tolerable heat and humidity prevails. Temperatures most afternoons will reach the lower to middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. There are signs that a ridge of high pressure could start to build back in over the weekend into next week. If so, an increase in moisture and temperatures could emerge.

First Alert Forecast: