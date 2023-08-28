Promote Your Business
Cooler and Wetter This Week

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are starting off this work week with a whole new weather pattern!

Heading out the door this morning, most places will see temperatures in the mid-70s. The afternoon will bring a nice change as far as temperatures go. Highs will stay in the low to mid-90s on this Monday, and the chance for showers and storms will remain. Tomorrow through the end of the week will bring even better temperatures, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s! Don’t get too comfortable in the “cooler” weather though... we’re going to be back to the hundreds by next week (sad face).

Something we are watching closely in the tropics: Tropical Storm Idalia. This is projected to become a hurricane in the next few days and make landfall in the big bend of Florida. Thankfully this will not impact us here at home, but we will continue to track it for you and our friends on the Gulf Coast!

