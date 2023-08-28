Authorities searching for man who robbed Clinton Trustmark on Monday

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Police are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:21 p.m., at Trustmark Bank, located at 203 Clinton Blvd.

Police say a man wearing a dark suit coat and medical mask robbed one of the bank tellers there.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot to a car parked at the Clinton Plaza Shopping Center across the street.

The getaway vehicle was said to be a Buick SUV, gray or silver in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Police at (601) 924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

