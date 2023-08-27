Promote Your Business
Shuwaski Young to withdraw from Miss. Secretary of State race

FILE - Shuwaski Young, the Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Third Congressional District,...
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic Nominee Shuwaski Young announced his intent to withdraw from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s race because of medical reasons.

“Recently, I suffered a hypertensive crisis, which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State. My intent was to press forward, knowing full-well the risk being placed on my health due to a rigorous campaign schedule. I can no longer take this risk. Therefore, I am announcing my intent to withdraw my candidacy for Secretary of State.

“I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of statewide support I have received throughout this campaign.

Shuwaski Young

