Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says

FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according to a recent study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of Americans say they have interacted with deceased relatives, according to a study.

The Pew Research Center recently surveyed more than 5,000 adults in the United States and 53% reported ever having been visited by a dead relative in dreams of “some other form.”

Forty-four percent said they experienced one of the following in the past year: feeling a dead relative’s presence, telling a late family member about their lives or having a deceased relative communicate with them.

Researchers say the survey included responses from “Americans of all religious backgrounds,” including Buddhists, Jews and Muslims.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
‘Very disturbing’: Dialysis equipment destroyed at Mississippi clinic; no items stolen
U.S. Marshals alert public of recent scam to steal your money
Biloxi Police say one person died at the scene while another was so seriously injured they had...
Officials ID man killed in Biloxi from multiple gunshots
Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s...
Murder suspect surrenders after woman found dead in George County

Latest News

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash
A gunman was turned away from a historically Black university before a shooting that left 3...
3 people killed in 'racially-motivated' shooting
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
A maintenance worker pushes a refuse cart in the sun, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. A...
Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US