Husband of Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler passes away

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The husband of Madison County Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler has passed away.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland told WLBT that Jim Butler died “early Friday evening” of, “natural causes.”

The mayor posted this heartfelt message on Facebook Saturday morning.

WLBT Investigative Reporter C.J. LeMaster contributed to this story.

