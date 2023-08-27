First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A very welcome cold front is making its way through Mississippi. Isolated showers and storms are possible after midnight, mainly south of I-20 and in SW Mississippi. Should be clear of rain for the morning drive on Monday. Not as hot tomorrow either, expect 96 in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop in the late afternoon on Monday as well, focusing on areas along that cold front, that will go stationary over southern Mississippi. Future rainfall looks to be in the south as the front interacts with moisture from the tropics. Close to seasonable norms for much of next week, that is certainly good news. But the dry conditions will continue for us.

Speaking of the tropics, our eyes are on Tropical Storm Idalia. Which if everything times out correctly, will be guided by this cold front. Idalia should enter the warm Gulf of Mexico and strengthen on Monday evening. Our cold front will deflect it from the Mississippi Coast and push it toward the Big Bend area of Florida. Current modeling suggests a landfall as a cat 1 or cat 2, on Wednesday morning.

