First Alert Forecast: One more day of triple digit temperatures but storms and cooler temperatures expected this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: The last First Alert Weather Day is in place as this dangerous heat wave comes to an end. Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for all of central and southwest Mississippi as temperatures will be back in the low 100s this afternoon. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible with a few being on the stronger side. A marginal risk (1/5) is in place for most of central and southwest Mississippi as gusty winds will be the main threat with these storms this afternoon. Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 70s overnight.

Monday: Temperatures start to cool off to start off the week with highs expected to be in the mid 90s. The high-pressure system that has been over us for some time will start moving west, allowing us to cool off and see more rain in the forecast. Rain chances increase for Monday afternoon with storms that may include a few stronger storms. Another marginal risk (1/5) is in place for Monday as another batch of storms move through with strong gusty winds. Temperatures overnight will fall off into the mid to low 70s with a few lingering showers possible later in the evening.

Extended forecast: Temperatures hover in the mid to low 90s throughout the rest of the week, staying around average for this time of year. Daily rain chances remain possible throughout the week. Looking at the tropics, Tropical Depression Ten continues to make its way through to the eastern part of the Gulf of Mexico. The temperatures of the water in the gulf are well above average and will most likely fuel the increase in intensity of the system. The main area of focus right now looks to be the panhandle and the west coast of Florida.

