Dolly Parton plays the Ellis Theater

Fans came from LA, Michigan, and even Alaska
Concertgoers were lined up as early as 6 am, waiting for the gates to open at one this afternoon.
By Cara Shirley and Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dolly Parton made her Mississippi debut today in Philadelphia at the Ellis Theater to support the Congress of Country Music.

The temperature may have been over 100 degrees. Still, fans of Dolly Parton did not let that stop them from seeing the country music icon.

Concertgoers lined up as early as 6 a.m., waiting for the gates to open at 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

Dolly took the stage for the first time at 3 p.m., joined by Marty Stuart.

Fans came from all over the country to see her.

News 11 spoke with one fan, James Lovejoy, who came from across the country to experience Dolly today.

“I came from Los Angeles Calafornia.” said Lovejoy. “Well, I think two things: anytime you can help out a charity, you gotta take a chance to do that, but it’s Dolly Parton, so you’ve only got so many times to see her. And it’s an amazing concert every time you get to see her, and it’s a joy just to see her.”

We also spoke with Amy Barlow, a fan who’s loved Dolly for as long as she can remember.

“Uhm, I have loved her,” said Barlow. “I love her music, I love her, the spirituality of her music, and the motivation of her music. She set out to, she sets out to do something, and she does it, and she doesn’t let anybody talk her out of anything or sway her from her dreams. And here she is today because of that.

Barlow said she was surprised to hear of Dolly coming to Philadelphia, MS. “When we found out that she was coming, we watched the tickets, and I know that she’s not going to tour here much anymore. So we jumped on the opportunity to come.

Dolly retook the stage at seven -- after unveiling the “Wildflower” mural across the street from the Ellis Theater.

