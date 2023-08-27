Promote Your Business
Diddy donates $1 million to Jackson State

Diddy donates $1 million to Jackson State
Diddy donates $1 million to Jackson State
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - American rapper Diddy keeps his promise and donates $1,000,000 to Jackson State Athletics.

During the 2022 BET Awards, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, announced on the show that he would donate to his alma mater, Howard University, and JSU.

During the Tigers’ football season opener against South Carolina State at the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta, Diddy presented the check to Jackson State.

He is pictured alongside JSU Athletic Director and Vice President Ashley Robinson, acting president Dr. Elaine Hayes-Anthony, and the university’s mascot, Wavee Dave.

“If it wasn’t for HBCU’s, I wouldn’t be hear,” Diddy told ESPN. “Supporting HBCU’s is not just my honor, but responsibility. What they’re doing at Jackson State needs to be commended.”

