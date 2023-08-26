Weekend of events planned to commemorate 68th Anniversary of Emmett Till’s murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many are expected in Jackson this weekend to remember the life and legacy of Emmett Till.

Till was kidnapped from his uncle's home in Money, Mississippi, tortured and lynched August 28, 1955. (WLBT)

The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation is commemorating the 68th Anniversary of Till’s kidnapping, torture, and lynching that happened on August 28, 1955.

Till’s murder became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Friday members of the Till family, Jalyn Hall, the actor who portrayed the teenager in the movie “Till,” along with city and state leaders shared the significance of events that are planned for the weekend.

Scott McDowell a Till family representative said, “We’re actually working hand in hand with our youth to make sure people carry this mantle forward and fight injustice where it is found. And we look forward to sharing all these ideas more throughout what will be an emotionally impactful weekend.”

Till was only 14 years old when he was kidnapped from his uncle’s home in Money, Mississippi. Among the events planned over the weekend, is a Legacy Tour Saturday for students.

Sunday a Worship in White service honoring Mamie Till Mobley will be held at New Hope Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 28.

Everyone is asked to participate in a moment of silence at noon.

