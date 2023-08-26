‘Very disturbing’: Dialysis equipment destroyed at Mississippi clinic; no items stolen

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Fayette Police Department is investigating the destruction of dialysis equipment at the DRG Fayette Dialysis Unit located on Highway 61 in Jefferson County.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 3:50 a.m. on August 25 from an employee working at the clinic. Once she entered the clinic, she noticed that the equipment used to dialyze patients had been destroyed, a press release says.

Once Fayette Police Officers John Buie and Anfrene Tenner, along with Detective Bobby Bailey with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on the scene, they discovered that all of the dialysis machines (1 through 8) and the large water tank had been destroyed. The suspect also destroyed televisions and computers.

Autoplay Caption

Surveillance footage showed the suspect, who appeared to be a male, prying open the rear door of the clinic. The suspect was fully covered and wearing gloves.

“No other items were stolen from the clinic, so it appears that the subject entered the premises just to destroy the dialysis equipment. This is very disturbing, and the Fayette Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are working hard to find the individual who is responsible for this heinous act,” a press release says.

Because of the suspect’s actions, arrangements had to be made for the scheduled patients to be transported to other locations to be dialyzed. Also, the patients’ information was not readily available due to the computers being destroyed.

If you have any information, please contact the Fayette Police Department at (601) 786-3333 for Chief Lashawn McMiller, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 786-3403 for Sheriff James Bailey, and/or Crimestoppers at (888) 442-5001.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.