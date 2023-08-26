Promote Your Business
Report: Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, dies at 99

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles on July 25, 1985.(AP Photo/Lennox McLendon | File image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Bob Barker, the longtime host of the game show “The Price is Right,” has died, according to a report from NBC News.

Barker died at the age of 99, his publicist reported to NBC News.

Barker was hired to host “The Price is Right” in 1972. He became a game show legend during his long run as the show’s host before retiring in 2007.

During his career in television, Barker won 19 Daytime Emmys and an Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999, according to a report from KABC. He was inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2004.

