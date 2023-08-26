Promote Your Business
Murder suspect surrenders after woman found dead in George County

Sixty-seven-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman is dead and a man is charged with first degree murder in the Ward community of George County after an incident Friday afternoon.

Authorities received a call for help around 3:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the home on Ashton Drive, they found a woman who was dead.

A short time later, 67-year-old Leon Eugene Lambert, III, of Lucedale, surrendered to authorities. He’s charged with one count of first degree murder and is booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility. He’s awaiting an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. You may also call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers to report crime tips anonymously by calling 877-787-5898.

