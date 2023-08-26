Promote Your Business
Konnor Griffin named to USA 18U team

The Jackson Prep senior will compete in the Baseball World Cup in Taiwan from September 1-10
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Prep senior Konnor Griffin will represent the United States on the world stage next month, competing for the USA Baseball 18U National Team.

Griffin is one of 20 players from across the country, and the only from Mississippi, to be named to the team this week.

The team will compete in Taiwan to compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup from September 1-10, and is coached by former big leaguers Michael Cuddyer and LaTroy Hawkins.

Griffin is committed to play at LSU next season, and is also being projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB.

The full team roster is below (Name; Position; Hometown; School)

  • Matthew Champion; RHP; Laguna Niguel, Calif.; Jserra
  • Levi Clark; C; Marietta, Ga.; Walton
  • Bryce Clavon; INF/OF; Kennesaw, Ga.; Kell
  • Derek Curiel; OF; West Covina, Calif.; Orange Lutheran
  • Noah Franco; OF/LHP; Downey, Calif.; IMG Academy
  • Trey Gregory-Alford; RHP; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Coronado
  • Konnor Griffin; OF; Florence, Miss.; Jackson Preparatory
  • Coy James; INF; Advance, N.C.; Davie County
  • Carter Johnson; INF; Oxford, Ala.; Oxford
  • Tegan Kuhns; RHP; Hagerstown, Md.; Gettysburg
  • Burke-Lee Mabeus; C; Henderson, Nev.; Bishop Gorman
  • Manny Marin; INF; Miami, Fla.; Westminster
  • Jack McKernan; LHP; Missouri City, Texas; Ridge Point
  • PJ Morlando; OF/INF; Summerville, S.C.; Summerville
  • Joey Oakie; RHP; Ankeny, Iowa; Ankeny Centennial
  • Bryce Rainer; INF/RHP; Simi Valley, Calif. ; Harvard-Westlake
  • Ethan Schiefelbein; LHP; Corona, Calif.; Corona
  • Levi Sterling; RHP/INF; Los Angeles, Calif.; Notre Dame
  • Nolan Traeger; C/OF; Spring, Texas; Concordia Lutheran
  • Cooper Williams; LHP; Alvin, Texas; Alvin

