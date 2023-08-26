Konnor Griffin named to USA 18U team

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Prep senior Konnor Griffin will represent the United States on the world stage next month, competing for the USA Baseball 18U National Team.

Griffin is one of 20 players from across the country, and the only from Mississippi, to be named to the team this week.

The team will compete in Taiwan to compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup from September 1-10, and is coached by former big leaguers Michael Cuddyer and LaTroy Hawkins.

Griffin is committed to play at LSU next season, and is also being projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB.

The full team roster is below (Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Matthew Champion; RHP; Laguna Niguel, Calif.; Jserra

Levi Clark; C; Marietta, Ga.; Walton

Bryce Clavon; INF/OF; Kennesaw, Ga.; Kell

Derek Curiel; OF; West Covina, Calif.; Orange Lutheran

Noah Franco; OF/LHP; Downey, Calif.; IMG Academy

Trey Gregory-Alford; RHP; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Coronado

Konnor Griffin; OF; Florence, Miss.; Jackson Preparatory

Coy James; INF; Advance, N.C.; Davie County

Carter Johnson; INF; Oxford, Ala.; Oxford

Tegan Kuhns; RHP; Hagerstown, Md.; Gettysburg

Burke-Lee Mabeus; C; Henderson, Nev.; Bishop Gorman

Manny Marin; INF; Miami, Fla.; Westminster

Jack McKernan; LHP; Missouri City, Texas; Ridge Point

PJ Morlando; OF/INF; Summerville, S.C.; Summerville

Joey Oakie; RHP; Ankeny, Iowa; Ankeny Centennial

Bryce Rainer; INF/RHP; Simi Valley, Calif. ; Harvard-Westlake

Ethan Schiefelbein; LHP; Corona, Calif.; Corona

Levi Sterling; RHP/INF; Los Angeles, Calif.; Notre Dame

Nolan Traeger; C/OF; Spring, Texas; Concordia Lutheran

Cooper Williams; LHP; Alvin, Texas; Alvin

