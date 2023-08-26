First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is a First Alert Weather Day for your Saturday as extreme heat is expected, again. Peak heat index values of 110 plus degrees both today and Sunday. Heat stroke is a concern with outdoor activity. Actual highs will be near 103 today, which will put us 9 days in a row where temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees.

BURN BANS IN EFFECT Open burning is discouraged due to a combination of dry conditions, gusty winds, and low humidity. Please heed any local burn bans.

Rain is possible today, just not very probable. A 20% chance for a shower to develop, maybe even a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and early evening. Any shower activity will cease after sunset. An approaching cold front Sunday will increase rain chances Sunday afternoon and Monday. Best chances we’ve seen in more than a month, at 40 to 50 percent. And technically cooler temps beginning Monday, if you can call 96 cooler. We will still be running above the seasonable averages next week, put staying below 100, for a change.

THE TROPICS We will closely watch the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. Shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization in the Caribbean Sea. A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week. Current modeling, on this yet to form system, indicating Florida as the most likely affected area.

