First Alert Forecast: Record-breaking heat continues for the weekend but a “cool off” is on the way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Record-breaking heat continued today as temperatures reached up to 105 degrees, breaking the record high temperature set back in 1902. A stray shower or two will be possible this evening but most of us will be dry heading into the overnight hour. We won’t see much of a cool off overnight as temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: One more day of this dangerous heat wave is on tap for Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day remains in place. Temperatures will climb back into the low 100s as Excessive Heat Warnings are extended for all of central and southwest Mississippi. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening for areas mainly south of I-20.

Extended forecast: Heading into next week, temperatures will “cool off” into the mid 90s and by the middle of the week, we could start to see less humidity as a front makes its way through. On Monday, more rain is expected to move through in the afternoon with some gusty winds possible. Daily rain chances will be possible throughout the week. Looking at the tropics, we now have Hurricane Franklin in the Atlantic along with a few other disturbances that won’t be affecting us at home. The system in the gulf now has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next couple of days. Spaghetti plot models are showing that the panhandle of Florida looks to be main area of concern right now for this system. We will continue to keep you updated as this system makes its way through the gulf.

