The End Zone: Northwest Rankin scores 28-straight points, seals comeback victory over Germantown

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A comeback victory for the Northwest Rankin High School Cougars over the Germantown High School Mavericks on August 25, highlights WLBT’s The End Zone’s coverage.

GOTW: Northwest Rankin vs. Germantown

After surrendering the first 14 points of the game, the Cougars scored 28-straight points and ultimately secured a remarkable comeback victory by the score of 35-28.

Germantown sophomore Nyrikius Johnson took a direct snap into the end zone on a fourth down play early in the first quarter.

After a three-and-out by NWR, Germantown QB Jackson Hood through a dot to wide receiver Allen Jenkins before capping off another scoring drive with an 8-yeard screen pass to take a 14-0 lead.

Despite trailing early, the Cougars did not go down without a fight and found momentum from the NWR defense.

The Cougars forced a strip sack and took the fumble to the house to cut the Maverick lead in half.

Shortly after, senior running back Dylan Lewis ran the wildcat and barreled his way across the goal line to tie the game at 14 apiece.

NWR quarterback Wesley White led the Cougars to score 21 more points and the defense stayed strong to cap off a 35-28 victory at Cougar Field.

Brandon vs Picayune

A top 5 matchup in Brandon ends with Picayune taking the victory over the Bulldogs 28-21.

Madison Central vs. Ocean Springs

A game-winning field goal gives the Jaguars a 15-14 victory over Ocean Springs.

Warren Central vs. Clinton

The Vikings dominate Clinton 28-7.

Clinton Christian vs. Madison St. Joseph

The Bruins cruise past Clinton Christian 36-20.

MRA vs. Oak Forest (LA)

MRA thumps Oak Forest 49-7 in head coach Herbert Davis’ return.

Provine vs. Callaway

The Chargers spark past Provine 32-0.

Velma Jackson vs. Canton

Velma Jackson eases past Canton 40-6.

Florence vs. Forest Hill

The Eagles soar past Forest Hill with a 57-0 win.

Madison St. Andrew’s vs. West Lincoln

The Saints get their first victory on their new turf over West Lincoln 24-3.

