Biloxi Police investigate overnight shooting with multiple victims

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

Few details are being released about who was involved or why the shooting occurred. But investigators did confirm that when officers arrived, they found multiple people in need of medical attention.

One resident told WLOX News a man died at the scene outside McDonnel Square Apartments. She said she could see his body on the ground for hours as police investigated the crime scene. Officials have not yet confirmed a death in this case.

Another viewer who lives in a neighborhood just east of the apartments sent WLOX News video from his home security camera where you could clearly hear almost a dozen gunshots firing at 1:16 a.m. Saturday morning.

Biloxi Criminal and Crime Scene Investigators are actively investigating this case, and promise to release more information as it becomes available.

If you have any information that might help, you’re asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us

You can also report a tip anonymously to Mississippi Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898, or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.