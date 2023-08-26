Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Biloxi Police investigate overnight shooting with multiple victims

Biloxi Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the 200 block of...
Biloxi Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

Few details are being released about who was involved or why the shooting occurred. But investigators did confirm that when officers arrived, they found multiple people in need of medical attention.

One resident told WLOX News a man died at the scene outside McDonnel Square Apartments. She said she could see his body on the ground for hours as police investigated the crime scene. Officials have not yet confirmed a death in this case.

Another viewer who lives in a neighborhood just east of the apartments sent WLOX News video from his home security camera where you could clearly hear almost a dozen gunshots firing at 1:16 a.m. Saturday morning.

Biloxi Criminal and Crime Scene Investigators are actively investigating this case, and promise to release more information as it becomes available.

If you have any information that might help, you’re asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us

You can also report a tip anonymously to Mississippi Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898, or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
A 13-year-old boy died in a fire Thursday night on Rabbit Road.
Fire claims the life of 13-year-old
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
William ‘Polo’ Edwards’
Day 5 of William ‘Polo’ Edwards murder trial ends
WLBT General Photo
Man found with multiple gunshot wounds on Raymond Rd.

Latest News

WLBT SAT AM WEATHER TODD ADAMS
First Alert Forecast:
WLBT SAT AM WEATHER TODD ADAMS
WLBT at 6a - clipped version
A Worship in White Service is planned Sunday morning at 10 at New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson.
Weekend of events planned to commemorate 68th Anniversary of Emmett Till’s murder
Former Facebook Live host has until Monday to decide whether to testify in his own murder trial
Former Facebook Live host has until Monday to decide whether to testify in his own murder trial