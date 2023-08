Biloxi police chief confirms one dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Chief John Miller says his officers are investigating a homicide and shooting that happened overnight in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

Few details are being released about who was involved or why the shooting occurred. But investigators did confirm that when officers arrived, they found multiple people in need of medical attention.

One resident told WLOX News a man died at the scene outside an apartment complex on McDonnell Ave. She said she could see his body on the ground for hours as police investigated the crime scene.

Another viewer who lives in a neighborhood just east of the apartments sent WLOX News video from his home security camera where you could clearly hear almost a dozen gunshots firing at 1:16 a.m. Saturday morning.

Biloxi Criminal and Crime Scene Investigators are actively investigating this case, and promise to release more information as it becomes available.

If you have any information that might help, you’re asked to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or email the Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us

You can also report a tip anonymously to Mississippi Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898, or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

A few hours after the shooting, and unrelated to those events, firefighters were called to another apartment complex on McDonnell Ave. around 8:17 a.m. Biloxi Fire says a cigarette started a fire in the bedroom of a second floor apartment. One woman was treated for smoking inhalation, but not taken to the hospital. The apartment below sustained water damage.

The fire was put out quickly and damage was contained to only the bedroom of the one apartment. However, there’s smoke damage to that apartment as well as water damage to the apartment below. The Red Cross was called to help the three residents displaced by the fire.

