Witness recounts terrifying moments of fatal domestic shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A domestic dispute turned deadly Tuesday in a Madison County subdivision while a resident was outside his home as the tragic incident unfolded. Within minutes two people were killed and two others were left injured.

“I heard them screaming and it sounded like a guy and a girl,” said Aiden Branning.

The Oakfield subdivision resident was in his backyard minutes before a tragedy began unfolding. He said an argument escalated to gunfire.

According to Madison County authorities, 34-year-old Tiara Scott was killed during a domestic dispute. Twenty-four-year-old Laddarius Johnson, identified as the suspect, was shot and killed by Madison County deputies near the scene.

I look up, boom, boom, boom, boom, gunshots everywhere. So I ran. I started screaming,” said Branning. “And I didn’t hear nothing for a minute. I hear a car driving. I heard a car skirt off, and I was like, ‘Oh man, what’s going on?’ They’re shooting out there.”

The Madison County resident went into his home after seeing the gunshots. But he still didn’t feel safe.

“I started praying because I was scared,” said Branning. “I was like, ‘I hope none of them bullets come flying in my house,’ ‘cause it was real frightening, real frightening.”

The shooting and killing of two people in the neighborhood was unsettling, but he is now relieved to know it was an isolated incident.

“It’s a great neighborhood. A lot of people in here they got worried, but I feel like with the police protecting us we’ll make it through this,” said Branning.

Three people were shot. Two people died at the scene.

The conditions of the two other shooting victims are not known at this time.

