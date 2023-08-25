Promote Your Business
Gigantic Grill Giveaway
St. Jude Dream Home
The Endzone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Witness recounts terrifying moments of fatal domestic shooting in Madison County

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A domestic dispute turned deadly Tuesday in a Madison County subdivision while a resident was outside his home as the tragic incident unfolded. Within minutes two people were killed and two others were left injured.

“I heard them screaming and it sounded like a guy and a girl,” said Aiden Branning.

The Oakfield subdivision resident was in his backyard minutes before a tragedy began unfolding. He said an argument escalated to gunfire.

According to Madison County authorities, 34-year-old Tiara Scott was killed during a domestic dispute. Twenty-four-year-old Laddarius Johnson, identified as the suspect, was shot and killed by Madison County deputies near the scene.

I look up, boom, boom, boom, boom, gunshots everywhere. So I ran. I started screaming,” said Branning. “And I didn’t hear nothing for a minute. I hear a car driving. I heard a car skirt off, and I was like, ‘Oh man, what’s going on?’ They’re shooting out there.”

The Madison County resident went into his home after seeing the gunshots. But he still didn’t feel safe.

“I started praying because I was scared,” said Branning. “I was like, ‘I hope none of them bullets come flying in my house,’ ‘cause it was real frightening, real frightening.”

The shooting and killing of two people in the neighborhood was unsettling, but he is now relieved to know it was an isolated incident.

“It’s a great neighborhood. A lot of people in here they got worried, but I feel like with the police protecting us we’ll make it through this,” said Branning.

Three people were shot. Two people died at the scene.

The conditions of the two other shooting victims are not known at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
WATCH: Day three of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial underway
‘No way to undo that’: Attorney asks for mistrial after emotional outburst from top witness in William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial
Hazelhurst Police need help to find missing man
Body found in missing Hazlehurst man’s trailer; identity not known
Day 4 of William ‘Polo’ Edwards’ murder trial ends
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

Latest News

Charleston Police plan to hold eight training sessions on the use of Narcan, an emergency...
New study reveals a gap in naloxone availability in Mississippi
‘Forced to be violent’: Defense attorney in ‘Polo’ Edwards trial questions state’s star witness...
‘Forced to be violent’: Defense attorney in ‘Polo’ Edwards trial questions state’s star witness by bringing up her manslaughter conviction
Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler speaking at a recent political event in Madison County.
‘Nothing about this deal is legal’: Butler sues Madison Co. supervisors over rezoning deal
My Gas Station, My Drug Dealer
My Gas Station, My Drug Dealer